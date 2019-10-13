Home

Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 940-3022
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Shawnee Park Christian Reformed Church
2255 Tecumseh Dr. SE
Louis Helder Obituary
Our Lord's good and faithful servant, Dr. Louis Helder, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was welcomed into heaven at the age of 95, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is now reunited with his wife, Helen, and son, Scott Louis Helder. Louis Helder was a man of service; serving in World War II as an Army Intelligence officer and as an OB-GYN/Surgeon for over 40 years.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Luanne (Bob) Schaftenaar, Mary Beth (Earl) Parmelee, Lynn Helder (Rick Glodowski); grandchildren, Robert (Christina) Schaftenaar and their sons Karter, Cayden, and Jaxon, Tayler (Michael) Kooienga, Griffin Schaftenaar, Taryn (Ben) Baker; step-grandchildren, Roberta VanHarn, Victoria Kirchner, and their families; and many nieces and nephews. Louis was also preceded in death by his brother, Herm Helder and by his step-grandson, Steve VanHarn.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 16, 12:00 PM, at Shawnee Park Christian Reformed Church (2255 Tecumseh Dr. SE, Grand Rapids). Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 5:00-8:00 PM at the Zaagman Memorial Chapel (2800 Burton St. SE, Grand Rapids). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Faith Hospice.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019
