Louise (Krikke) Anys, age 89, of Port Sheldon, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Gayan) Anys, David (Ann) Anys, Gary Anys & fiancé, Kathy Woodard, and Tim Anys. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Steve Anys & fiancé, Lisa, Bryan Anys, Melissa Anys, Laura Anys, Luke Anys, Kellie Anys and great grandchildren, Corinne & Clayton Anys. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Bruce Anys and grandson, Scott Anys. Louise was a great homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and tubing on the White River in Hesperia, sewing, gardening and baking. She was a member of Harlem Reformed Church. The family is so grateful to the staff and caregivers at Medilodge at the Shore who provided years of loving care. A private graveside service will be held at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
