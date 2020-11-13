1/1
Louise Anys
Louise (Krikke) Anys, age 89, of Port Sheldon, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Gayan) Anys, David (Ann) Anys, Gary Anys & fiancé, Kathy Woodard, and Tim Anys. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Steve Anys & fiancé, Lisa, Bryan Anys, Melissa Anys, Laura Anys, Luke Anys, Kellie Anys and great grandchildren, Corinne & Clayton Anys. Louise was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years Bruce Anys and grandson, Scott Anys. Louise was a great homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping and tubing on the White River in Hesperia, sewing, gardening and baking. She was a member of Harlem Reformed Church. The family is so grateful to the staff and caregivers at Medilodge at the Shore who provided years of loving care. A private graveside service will be held at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.



Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
