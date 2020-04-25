|
|
Louise Cecile Dacey, age 93, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Patrick "Rick" Dacey; son, Michael J. Dacey; daughter, Patricia A (William) Fodor; son, David J (Cynthia) Dacey; daughter, Kathleen M Dacey (Al Parker); grandchildren, Carrie Fodor, Ryan Dacey, Katy (Dustin) Foster, Dianna (Aaron) Rietman; great-grandchildren, Ayla Foster and Brayden Foster.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Louise's honor to Bishop Baraga School, 623 W. Lincoln Ave. Cheboygan, MI 49721, www.bishopbaraga.com or the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley St., West Olive, MI 49460 www.harborhumane.org.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 25, 2020