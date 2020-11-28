Louise DeWitt, 80, of Zeeland, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Louise was born August 15, 1940, in Allendale to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Manning. Louise is married to Jerald DeWitt and they are members of Vriesland Reformed Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jerald, sister Hazel and Marvin Williams, brother Charles Manning, in-laws: Flora Muller, Marvin and Becky DeWitt, Harvey and Jeannie DeWitt, Elaine Larson, many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Vriesland Reformed Church, 6839 Byron Road, Zeeland MI 49464. Interment will be in Vriesland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Vriesland Reformed Church.
Arrangements are by the Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. www.yntemafh.com