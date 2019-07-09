Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave.
Holland, MI
View Map
Louise Modrzynski Obituary


Louise M. Modrzynski of Holland, formerly of Alpena, MI passed away on Saturday, July 06, 2019. She was born on July 20, 1937. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Modrzynski, her children, Allen Modrzynski and Gail Modrzynski, and her granddaughter, Samantha Modrzynski Greiner. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey and Patti Modrzynski, Lori Modrzynski, Gary and Carmen Modrzynski, Larry and Kim Modrzynski; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters; Virginia Nowicki, Ed Jaracz, Julian and Chris Jaracz, Joseph Lachowski; sister-in-law, Jane Twite; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral and committal services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave. in Holland with Fr. Michael Cilibraise officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 9, 2019
