Lucy Geurink age 63, of Holland, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She had a courageous 6 year battle.
Lucy was born June 18, 1956 in Zeeland to Anthony and Hellen Vanderiest. She was a 1974 graduate of Hamilton High School. Lucy and David were married May 23, 1975 in Grand Rapids, MI. and briefly resided in Holland, MI. before moving to Oregon. They lived out west for several years before returning to Holland permanently in the early 1980's.
Lucy was a caring dietary aid at Freedom Village of Holland for many years. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. Her joys in life always revolved around her 6 grandchildren. You could always find her at a sporting event vigorously cheering them on. She wouldn't miss even one. Every year she looked forward to their big family Spring Break trip to Florida. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Lucy is survived by her husband of 44 years, David; children, John Geurink, Heidi (Mark) Lonchar, Mark (Christa) Geurink all of Holland; grandchildren, Andrew, Caleb, Brayden and Kaitlyn Geurink, Lucas and Jacob Lonchar; Mother, Hellen Vanderiest of Holland; Mother-in-law, Theresa Geurink of Holland and many extended family.
Lucy was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Vanderiest and father-in-law, Arthur Geurink.
The Geurink family would like to thank Hospice of Holland for their attentive care the last several weeks.
A time of visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. A private burial will take place in East Saugatuck Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019