Lucy Mae Simpson, age 76, was born on January 4, 1944 in Selma, Alabama. She passed away on May 30, 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family in Holland, Michigan.
Lucy was a member of Full Gospel All Nations Pentecostal Church, where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer for many years until she was no longer able to be physically present.
Lucy graduated from West Ottawa High School and studied at Grand Valley State University. She was employed in the Holland area for many years before her early retirement, and always valued her many friendships. Lucy loved to sew, gardening and yard work, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Pearl Short Howard, her brother Nathaniel Howard and her sister Barbara Simpson.
Lucy was the beloved wife of Carl Freeman Simpson, Jr. for 56 years. She leaves to cherish her legacy her children – Eric Simpson, Stephanie Simpson and Allison (Tymon) Howard all of Holland, Michigan; her only grandchild: Jeremy (Erica) Simpson and two great grandchildren: Jayden Robert Alexander Simpson and Zoe Mae Elizabeth Simpson of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She is also survived by her sisters; Alice Hollman of Holland, Michigan, Brenda (Robert) Northern of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Linda Howard of Holland, Michigan, and Annette Howard of Holland, Michigan; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and adopted children whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Pearl Short Howard, her brother Nathaniel Howard and her sister Barbara Simpson.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Friday, June 5 at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave in Holland.
A procession to Pilgrim Home Cemetery will take place, following the visitation, for a 1:30 pm graveside service with the Rev. Jeremy Simpson will be presiding.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Lucy was a member of Full Gospel All Nations Pentecostal Church, where she served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer for many years until she was no longer able to be physically present.
Lucy graduated from West Ottawa High School and studied at Grand Valley State University. She was employed in the Holland area for many years before her early retirement, and always valued her many friendships. Lucy loved to sew, gardening and yard work, and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Pearl Short Howard, her brother Nathaniel Howard and her sister Barbara Simpson.
Lucy was the beloved wife of Carl Freeman Simpson, Jr. for 56 years. She leaves to cherish her legacy her children – Eric Simpson, Stephanie Simpson and Allison (Tymon) Howard all of Holland, Michigan; her only grandchild: Jeremy (Erica) Simpson and two great grandchildren: Jayden Robert Alexander Simpson and Zoe Mae Elizabeth Simpson of Kalamazoo, Michigan. She is also survived by her sisters; Alice Hollman of Holland, Michigan, Brenda (Robert) Northern of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Linda Howard of Holland, Michigan, and Annette Howard of Holland, Michigan; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, and adopted children whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Pearl Short Howard, her brother Nathaniel Howard and her sister Barbara Simpson.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, Friday, June 5 at Dykstra Funeral Home - Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave in Holland.
A procession to Pilgrim Home Cemetery will take place, following the visitation, for a 1:30 pm graveside service with the Rev. Jeremy Simpson will be presiding.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.