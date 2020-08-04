1/1
Luelen Brown
1941 - 2020
Luelen Johnston Brown, age 79, of Holland, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Luelen was born on July 16, 1941, in Batesville Arkansas to William and Olga White.
In her youth she enjoyed all sports, horseback riding, and joining her physician grandfather on house calls. In 1959 she married Harold Brown, the young man who had at one time delivered the newspaper to her family home. Together Luelen and Harold raised their family and shared fifty years of marriage.
She is survived by her children: Randy (Sandi) Brown of Holland, MI, Ludie Young of New London, NC, Jarrett Brown of Greenville, SC; grandchildren: Kara Brown of Dallas, TX, Kellie (Ryan) Hannah of Grand Rapids, MI, Jackson Brown of Grand Rapids, MI, Julie Brown of Grand Rapids, MI, Tiffany (Blake) Jewen of Fuguay-Varina, NC, Donny Young of Cary, NC, Nicholas Brown of McIntosh, AL, Crystal Jennings of Temecula, CA and Joshua Brown of Temecula, CA.
Luelen was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Harold Brown, in 2009.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday August 6, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI. The family will have private services and burial on Saturday, August 8. Memorial contributions are to walkingthetext.com (Brad Gray, Bible Teacher) or to Central Wesleyan Church Benevolent Fund. www.langelandsterenberg.com


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
