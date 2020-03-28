|
1937-2020
Luis R. Garcia went to be with our lord March 18, 2020 in League City, Texas.
Luis came to Holland in 1952 and entered the army in 1960. He attended Officers Candidate School and was assigned to the Military Assistance Advisory Group covering the Far East theatre where he was stationed in Taiwan and South Korea, including two tours in Vietnam. He retired from the army in 1980 as a Major. Immediately began working as a government contractor and became a civilian 1995.
He received his B.A. from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, NE. and his Masters from Central Michigan University
He was preceded in death by his parents , Luis R. and Guadalupe Garcia , sisters Norma ( Peter ) Perez, Altagracia
(Henry ) Leon. Step-brother Joseph Fierro of Holland.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra ( Weiling ) ,son Luis ( Marnie ) , of Parkton, Md. daughters Renee ( Rick ) Banner, of Glen Burnie, MD. , Brenda ( Ed ) Isom, of League City, Texas. plus eight grandchildren. sister Thelma (Michael ) Castaneda of Holland, brothers, George ( Frances ) , Edward
( Nilda ), Robert Garcia all of Holland, Arthur ( Piedad) of Whittier, Ca. plus numerous nieces & nephews.
Burial has taken place at Houston National VA Cemetery
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2020