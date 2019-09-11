|
|
Lydia "Ruth" Brown, 93, of Holland, passed away August 19, 2019 at her home.
Remembered as a loving wife, a devoted Christian and citizen to her community.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert S. Brown of Hope College and sister Erica.
She is survived by her three children, Laura Lynn (Daniel J.) Rauwerda, of Spring Lake and their four children, Angela, Matthew, Harmony and Krystal; Jeffery W. Brown of Holland and Randall S. (Cynthia Jo) Brown of Zeeland and their two children, Jennifer and Rachel. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.
Her love and generosity will be cherished forever. She will always be missed by those that knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church of Holland on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, or Grace Episcopal Church. For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019