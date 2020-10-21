Lyle Everse

Lyle Gene Everse, age 86, was taken to be with his Lord, in heaven, on Monday, October 19, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family, in his home.
Lyle was born and raised in West Michigan to Theodore and Margaret Everse. He was one of six siblings, of which, his brothers and their spouses Lynn and Jan and Lee and Ellen Everse and his sister, Shirley Overway-Nyboer and Wayne Nyboer survive him. As a young child, Lyle loved to go fishing, ice skating and played a number of sports. Lyle was always a hard-worker and a good businessman. He and his brothers later bought out his father's business, Henry House, and grew it into an international company that employed 500 people in West Michigan and across the country. He was a quiet leader who never talked-the-talk but rather, always led by example.
At age 22, he met the love of his life, Patricia Zimmer. They married and grew their family with two beautiful children, Brenda and Brian. He was a true gentleman, and even into their 80s, he insisted on holding his wife's hand everywhere they went and kept up Thursday "date nights," a tradition that lives on with his grandchildren. Even in his last days, he told visitors and hospital staff that his wife was "110%" and no one could ever take for granted a woman like her.
He devoted his retirement years to his family, deeply invested in making sure his grandchildren had the best childhood and felt loved and cared for. Known as "Pops," to his grandchildren, they will argue that they won the grandfather lottery. "We feel so fortunate to have had a grandfather like our Pops. He was our family's rock - so gentle, genuine, loving, loyal, fair and generous to everyone he met," said one of his grandchildren. He was a family man, feared God and he spent much of his time and resources supporting his local communities in Michigan and Florida. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing, boating and hosting family BBQs at their home.
Lyle spent his last evening surrounded by his children and grandchildren. In true, Pops' fashion and even in his last hours, he attempted to make them laugh, told each of them how much he loved them and held them tightly. He passed away, peacefully, with his wife and daughter by his side, playing, "At Calvary," one of his favorite songs.
"Grandpas are very special people and while we may be biased, we feel lucky to have had one of the best ones. He's made a profound impact on each of our lives and we are better people because of him," said his grandchildren.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Patricia Everse; his son Brian and daughter-in-law, Kathy Linn-Everse; his daughter, Brenda Everse-Batts and son-in-law, Tim Batts; and his grandchildren and their spouses: Brandon Peterson and Ceren Cakmak-Peterson, Brooke Peterson-Arthur and Wayne Arthur, Alex Batts-Murdoch and Brian Murdoch, Blake Peterson and Laura Pohl-Peterson, Nick Everse and Hope Webbert-Everse and Terin Everse-Larkin and Luke Larkin.
Visitation services will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 4:00-7:00pm at Northside Dykstra Funeral Home located at: 295 Douglas Ave, Holland, MI 49424. The family would like to extend their gratitude to their wonderful in-home care providers, Vonnie and Lexi who took excellent care of Lyle in his final months. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Lyle, please consider Holland Hospice or Hand-to-Hand. For more information or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com