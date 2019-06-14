|
|
Lyle "Liquid Lyle" Koopman, 69, Holland, MI, passed Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Lyle was a loving and compassionate family man, husband of 50 years, a dependable friend to everyone and life of the party. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, making people laugh and celebrating life. His love for Kawasakis and passion for helping others will always be remembered.
He was preceded in death by Ren and Arlene Koopman, and his son, Steven Craig.
He is survived by his wife, Donna. Children, Corey (Kortney) Koopman, Brandi (Santos) Lopez, Casey (James) Serbin, Billie Jo (Rob) Campbell, Carrie (David) Schipper. Brothers, Harley (Connie) Koopman, Doug (Pat) Koopman. 20 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Life is not a journey where you arrive in heaven in a well-preserved body, but rather where you skid in sideways saying, "Wow! That was one hell of a ride!" Live, Laugh, Liquid.
Funeral services will be 3 pm Saturday (June 15) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street with the Pastor Stephen Otto officiating. Visitation will be 12-3 pm prior to the service at the chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 14, 2019