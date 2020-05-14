Lyle A. Schippa, age 83, of Saugatuck/Fennville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Lyle attended Holland High School and was known for his great sense of humor, quick wit, charm, and unconditional love for his family. He was the owner & captain of Schippa's Charter Service in Saugatuck and was also a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean; and sister Diane.
Lyle is survived by his children, Tony (Terri) Schippa of Fennville, Amie Schippa of Seattle, WA, Dulcie Schippa of Oak Park, IL, Kevin Schippa of Holland; grandchildren, Joe Schippa, Eric Schippa, Kevin Schippa, Tevon Jackson, Sebastian Robinson, Sydney Robinson, Destiney Bruce, Annai Bruce; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Sue) Schippa of South Haven, Tom (Joanne) Schippa of Douglas; the loving family that he shared with Mary Jean, including her four sons, her siblings and her extended family.
Family services are being planned and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Construction Angels (https://www.constructionangels.us/). Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 14, 2020.