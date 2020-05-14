Lyle Schippa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle A. Schippa, age 83, of Saugatuck/Fennville, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Lyle attended Holland High School and was known for his great sense of humor, quick wit, charm, and unconditional love for his family. He was the owner & captain of Schippa's Charter Service in Saugatuck and was also a heavy equipment operator with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 324.
Lyle was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jean; and sister Diane.
Lyle is survived by his children, Tony (Terri) Schippa of Fennville, Amie Schippa of Seattle, WA, Dulcie Schippa of Oak Park, IL, Kevin Schippa of Holland; grandchildren, Joe Schippa, Eric Schippa, Kevin Schippa, Tevon Jackson, Sebastian Robinson, Sydney Robinson, Destiney Bruce, Annai Bruce; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Fred (Sue) Schippa of South Haven, Tom (Joanne) Schippa of Douglas; the loving family that he shared with Mary Jean, including her four sons, her siblings and her extended family.
Family services are being planned and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Construction Angels (https://www.constructionangels.us/). Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 13, 2020
Thanks Uncle Lyle for all of your GREAT kindness and the Love for us you will be great missed and thought of...Love Ya
Chad Charles
Family
May 13, 2020
Dear Tony, Terri, Kevin and families, So sorry to hear of the passing of your dad. My thoughts are with you. Sincerely, Jean Doornewerd
Jean Doornewerd
Family
May 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You will be missed dearly Uncle Lyle ♥
Roxanne Schippa
Family
May 13, 2020
So sorry for your loss,Lyle was a very kind soul
marleen raffenaud
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved