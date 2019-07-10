|
|
Lynda A. Hoffman, 77, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. As a life-long resident raised in Holland, Lynda was a beautician, running her own shop for over 25 years prior to retiring in 2002. She was preceded in death by John, her husband of 43 years, and brother, Phil Bronkhorst; and was a long-time member of First Reformed Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Hoffman of Washington, D.C., son Chad and wife Michelle Hoffman along with three grandchildren, Alex, Jagger and Gabrielle Hoffman of Holland; sister-in-law Angela Bronkhorst of Lavaca, AR and niece Heather Magers of Lewisville, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home immediately followed by a reception at First Reformed Church. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Sympathies and memories may also be shared with the family by visiting dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 10, 2019