Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynda Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynda Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynda Hoffman Obituary
Lynda A. Hoffman, 77, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. As a life-long resident raised in Holland, Lynda was a beautician, running her own shop for over 25 years prior to retiring in 2002. She was preceded in death by John, her husband of 43 years, and brother, Phil Bronkhorst; and was a long-time member of First Reformed Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Hoffman of Washington, D.C., son Chad and wife Michelle Hoffman along with three grandchildren, Alex, Jagger and Gabrielle Hoffman of Holland; sister-in-law Angela Bronkhorst of Lavaca, AR and niece Heather Magers of Lewisville, TX.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home immediately followed by a reception at First Reformed Church. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and Great Lakes Caring Hospice. Sympathies and memories may also be shared with the family by visiting dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now