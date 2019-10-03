Home

Lynette Brown Obituary
Lynette Brown, age 52 of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Lynette was born in Holland and graduated from West Ottawa High School, class of 1985.
She worked for 32 years at the Ottawa Area Center and the Port Sheldon Party Store for 4 years.
Lynette was a member of Grace Outreach Church and a former longtime member of Central Wesleyan Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Sharla Van Slooten
Lynette is survived by her husband, Dan of 18 years; 2 sons, Josiah Brown and Malachi Brown; sister, Michelle and Jack Lynn; brother, Kyle and Peggy Van Slooten; brother-in-law, Jayson and Amanda Brown; aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 4:30 pm Tuesday (October 8) in the Chapel at Central Wesleyan Church, 446 West 40th Street, with Pastor Ben Davis officiating. Please use parking lot 3 or 5 and doors D, E, F, or G.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 7-9 Monday (October 7) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 3, 2019
