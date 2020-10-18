Lynn, of Menomonee Falls, WI, peacefully entered Eternal Life on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 83 after several weeks of a courageous struggle following emergent heart surgery. The family was able to have a memorable and joyous final goodbye with Lynn a few days before her peaceful passing in Hospice as she was comforted by her son, Sean.
Loving daughter of Reverend William and Nell Van't Hof. Beloved wife of Reverend Thad Rutter II for 59 years; treasured mom of Thad III and Sean (Amy); dear grandmother of Nick (Amanda), Maddy, Josh, Michael, Micah, Matthew, and Joy; fond sister of the late William Van't Hof (Barb); adored cousin of Charlotte Leaske (Fred); loving aunt of David Van't Hof (Susan) and Sarah Dodgson with their loving families as well as many loving friends.
Lynn graduated from Hope College in Holland, MI with a degree in Elementary Education and worked as a reading specialist teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, WI. Lynn was a kind and generous teacher whose light has been shared with so many children. She was admitted to the Southeast WI Educators Hall of Fame in 1997. Lynn was a wonderful singer participating in choir at Hope College and for many years at the United Methodist church congregations in WI where she and Reverend Thad II served.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynn's name to Peace United Methodist Church or Northcott Neighborhood House.
Due to Covid and safety concerns, the family is planning to have a celebration of Lynn's life in the summer of 2021. To leave a memory, or for more information, please visit https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/lynnrutter.