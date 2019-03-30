Home

Central Park Reformed Church
614 Myrtle Ave
Holland, MI 49423
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Graafschap Cemetery
735 Graafschap Road
Holland, MI
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Central Park Church
614 Myrtle Ave
Holland, MI
Lynn Clark Quist, age 74, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri, to the late Glenn and Louise (Clark) Quist. Lynn proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Guadalcanal. After the Navy, Lynn attended Ferris University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree.
He worked for over thirty years at the Holland Police Department where he wore many hats, including police officer, clerk, and dispatcher. Lynn was a man of great faith, he found comfort in the Lord and used his religion and trust in God to guide him through this life on earth. Lynn loved aviation, gold mining, and music; he was electronically gifted and thoroughly enjoyed researching topics of interest.
Survivors include his four children, Stephanie Quist, Carrie Quist, Ryan (Brenda Perez) Quist, and Jessica (Brenden Peterson) Quist; two grandchildren, Isaac Quist and Annalise Peterson; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at Graafschap Cemetery, 735 Graafschap Road, Holland MI, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Christie officiating. Immediately following the graveside service will be a Celebration of Life at Central Park Church, 614 Myrtle Ave, Holland, MI 49423.
The family would like to thank the team at Wings of Hope Hospice of Allegan for the excellent care they gave to Lynn and a special thank you to Lynn's good friend, Kim Shotwell, for everything she has done for him over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Wings of Hope Hospice.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Lynn's online guestbook or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 30, 2019
