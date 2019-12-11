Home

Services
Ronan-Vanderpool-Stegenga Funeral Chapel
3131 South Division Ave
Wyoming, MI 49548
(616) 243-0176
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ronan-Vanderpool-Stegenga Funeral Chapel
3131 South Division Ave
Wyoming, MI 49548
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Ronan-Vanderpool-Stegenga Funeral Chapel
3131 South Division Ave
Wyoming, MI 49548
View Map
Mae Driy Obituary
Mae Driy aged 101 of Holland passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Driy; grandson, Joel Thompson; great granddaughter, Madison Driy and 10 siblings. Mae is survived by her children, James Driy, Tommy (Nancy) Driy, Marcia (Nathan) Callicoat, Louis (Gladys) Driy, Louise (Edwin) Proctor; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Stegenga Funeral Chapel – Wyoming, 3131 S. Division Ave with visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019
