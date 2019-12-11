|
|
Mae Driy aged 101 of Holland passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Driy; grandson, Joel Thompson; great granddaughter, Madison Driy and 10 siblings. Mae is survived by her children, James Driy, Tommy (Nancy) Driy, Marcia (Nathan) Callicoat, Louis (Gladys) Driy, Louise (Edwin) Proctor; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Stegenga Funeral Chapel – Wyoming, 3131 S. Division Ave with visitation 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. To share a photo, memory and sign the online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019