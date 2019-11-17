|
Magdalene Garvelink, age 92, of Holland, passed away on November 15, 2019. Magdalene was a clerk at Meijer. She was a member of Christ Memorial Church. She loved sewing and always found time to help others. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey in 2015.
She is survived by her children: Sally and Kris Burgoyne of Florida, Judy and Mike Baar of Hudsonville, Nancy and Doug Bretschneider of Holland; 4 Grandchildren; 14 Great-Grandchildren; Sister Myrt Garvelink; Sister-in-law Grace Elzinga; Many cousins, nephews and nieces. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, in Holland. Rev. Doug Bretschneider will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will greet visitors beginning at 11:00am. Memorial contributions may be given to Bibles for Mexico. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a memory or message for the Garvelink family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 17, 2019