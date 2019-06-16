|
Manuel Gonzales Salazar, age 69, left Earth and went home to the welcoming arms of his Heavenly Father on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Hualahuises, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on July 3, 1949 to Federico and Consuelo Salazar.
Manuel's quick wit, kind nature, and hardworking attitude allowed him to achieve many dreams. Manuel was a man who loved God, and he shared Jesus with everyone he encountered. He instilled the faith in his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed a loving marriage of forty-four years with wife Iracema, and they always remembered to laugh and dance together. Their union was a true example of unending love. Together they had three sons and fourteen grandchildren.
Manuel will be lovingly remembered and missed by his wife, Iracema, and his sons, Manuel Jr., Federico (Bobbi Jo), and Grabiel (Veronica). His legacy includes his grandchildren: Emily, Elisabeth, Esmeralda, Esperanza, Olyviana, Sofia, Ariella, Maria Lourdes, Isabella, Gabriel, Mikael, Timothy, and Santiago. Manuel's siblings include: Raul Salazar and Elvira Liceaga both of Holland, MI; Josephina of Mexico; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Juan Antonio, Ricardo, and Jesus and sisters Socorro, Dolores, and Maria de la Luz and his granddaughter, Neima.
Visitation is from 5-8 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Funeral services are 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 18 at Shekinah Revival Ministries, 1941 Washington Avenue, Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 16, 2019