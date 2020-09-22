1/1
Marc Veenman
Marc John Veenman, age 49, of Holland passed away due to complications of a long term illness on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Trillium Woods Hospice.
Marc was an Ottawa County Deputy for 10 years. He was previously employed at Donnelly Corp.
He is survived by his children: Hanna Veenman and Emma Veenman; parents: John and Doreen Veenman; sister and brother-in-law: Lori and Mark Haltenhoff; brother: Scott Veenman; nephews: Ryan Veenman, Jake Veenman, Wes Haltenhoff and Lucas Haltenhoff; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private family viewing will take place followed by an Ottawa County Sheriff Department escort to Lakewood Cemetery for a graveside service. Pastor Bill Lindner will be presiding. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Homes – Northwood chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
