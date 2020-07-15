1/1
Marcelino Marquez
1937 - 2020
Marcelino "Marcus" Marquez, 82, passed away peacefully at home in Holland on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1937, in Austin, Texas, to Arturo and Rafaela Marquez. Marcelino was known for all his jokes and loved making everyone laugh. You could find him every weekday in his favorite chair watching the Price is Right. He loved traveling back to his hometown to see his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his son Marcelino Marquez Jr., brother Jose Marquez and sister Olivia Aleman. Marcelino is survived by his wife of 38 years, Maria Marquez, children Mary (Jessie) Lopez, Fila (Greg) Guajardo, Arturo Marquez, Hilda (Joe) Garcia, Richard Marquez, Andrew (Amanda) Marquez and stepson Leonard Vielma. He is also survived by many grandchildren and his sisters Lupe Gallardo and Janie Marquez.
Visitation will be held on July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St., Holland. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be at 11:00 am, Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. The burial at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 994 Paw Paw Dr., Holland, MI will be held at 1:00 pm. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Marquez family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
JUL
17
Burial
01:00 PM
Restlawn Memorial Gardens
