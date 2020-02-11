|
|
Margaret A. Carlin, 95, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Appledorn Living Facility in Holland, MI. A native of Lowell, MA, she lived on Long Island, NY, and in Ocala, FL. before moving to Holland. Mrs. Carlin was a World War II veteran, serving as a WAVE in Washington DC. Survivors include daughters Elaine Carlin Teall (Gary), of Holland, MI; Cynthia Carlin Drake, of Arden, NC, and Dorothy Thompson Carbone (Michael), of West Winfield, NY. She was preceded in death by her much-loved husband, Edwin Carlin Sr., and their son, Edwin Carlin Jr. She leaves eleven grandchildren - Phyllis Hinson, Suzanne Lynch, Eric Teall, Margaret Teall Beaver, Kathleen Teall Vartanian, Elizabeth Drake McKinney, Edwin Drake, James Drake, Michael Carbone, Jennifer Carbone Hurley, and Severino Carbone. She is survived by many great and great-great grandchildren as well. Per Margaret's wishes she will be laid to rest next to Edwin in the Florida National Cemetery and a private family gathering will be held there at a later date. In memory of Margaret and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Life Enrichment Program at Appledorn Assisted Living Center South, 727 Apple Avenue, Holland, MI 49423. The family welcomes memories and messages through the Obituary Listings at simp1ycremationservice.com .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 11, 2020