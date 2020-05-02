Margaret French Hawes (Peg) passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at the Inn of Freedom Village in Holland, MI. Peg was born May 16, 1928 in Jackson, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late John D. French and the late Margaret Foote French. She was the wife of Robert J. Hawes from Albion, MI.



Peg grew up in Holland, MI., attending Holland High School, where she played violin in the orchestra and worked at the Holland Sentinel, where her parents were the owners and editors. She also worked at the Heinz factory. She met her husband Robert Hawes at Albion College, where she played in the college orchestra and he in the band; they met on an orchestra/band tour, and were married in 1950. Peg and Bob raised four children together; Judy, Becky, Randy, and Sarah.



Peg and Bob were members of the Unitarian church and were instrumental in forming satellite congregations in St. Joseph, Battle Creek, and Beulah, Michigan.



Peg and Bob enjoyed sailing, motor-homing, and spending time at the family Lake Michigan cottage that Bob built in 1960. One of the sailing highlights was the big trip down the Erie Canal, through the Inter-Coastal Waterway, all the way down to the Bahamas. They traveled across the country in their motor home for weeks at a time, from Florida, to Texas, to California, and to Canada.



After the kids had all graduated, Peg and Bob moved up north to Beulah, where they built a house and lived for over 20 years. Peg loved everything about up-north living, including sailing, swimming, hiking, biking, tennis, and especially concerts at Interlochen. She and Bob also started playing their instruments again in the Benzie Symphony orchestra; Peg on violin, and Bob on clarinet. They were the librarians and stage managers of the orchestra.



Peg and Bob made the big move south to Holland and Freedom Village in 2012.



Peg is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bob, their four children: Judy (John) Meyer, Becky (Tim) Dyk, Randy (Kim) Hawes, and Sarah (Stan) Vetter; grandchildren Kelli (Tim) VanBennekom, Nick (Andrea) Vetter, Michael (Nini) Hawes, and Armani Hawes; great-grandchildren Lydia, Chase, and Brady.



The family is very grateful for the kind and devoted care that Peg received at the Eagle Harbor Memory Care Unit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Holland Symphony Orchestra.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store