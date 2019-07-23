|
Margaret M. Hyma, age 74, of Holland died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Margaret attended Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church. She worked for Fricano's restaurant in Holland and at the Holland Hospital cafeteria. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, walking and hiking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Brian Hyma in 1994 and a brother Duane Walters in 2015.
She is survived by her children: Becky Hyma of Portland, OR, James and Angela Hyma of North Branch, MI, Tamatha and Jeff Raterink of Holland and Jennifer and Steve Vloedman of Holland; grandchildren: Nate, Tyler, Sawyer, Jax, Annabell and Edison; brother and sister: Zach Walters of South Dakota and Jan and Joel Walsh of Holland; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Father Michael Cilibraise will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 25 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019