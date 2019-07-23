Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 392-2348
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dykstra Funeral Homes Northwood Chapel
295 Douglas Ave
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Hyma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Hyma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Hyma Obituary
Margaret M. Hyma, age 74, of Holland died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Resthaven Care Center.
Margaret attended Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Church. She worked for Fricano's restaurant in Holland and at the Holland Hospital cafeteria. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, walking and hiking.
She was preceded in death by her husband Brian Hyma in 1994 and a brother Duane Walters in 2015.
She is survived by her children: Becky Hyma of Portland, OR, James and Angela Hyma of North Branch, MI, Tamatha and Jeff Raterink of Holland and Jennifer and Steve Vloedman of Holland; grandchildren: Nate, Tyler, Sawyer, Jax, Annabell and Edison; brother and sister: Zach Walters of South Dakota and Jan and Joel Walsh of Holland; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. Father Michael Cilibraise will be officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, July 25 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now