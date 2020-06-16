A Great Great Lady, will miss her smile
Margaret Kroll, age 95 of Zeeland, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Mary and Bruce VanDerMeulen, Carla and Ken Bryan, Nanci and Jim Knoper, Jon Kroll and Ron Kroll; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren,1 great great granddaughter; and her brother-in-law Sherwin and Joan Kroll.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Gene A. Kroll in 1997 and her grandsons David and Douglas Meengs.
Margaret was a member of Faith Reformed Church. She worked at Heritage Health Care and Rehabilitation (formerly Woodhaven Nursing Home) as a geriatric aid for 22 years. Margaret was also a docent at the Dekker Huis/Zeeland Museum.
A private graveside service will be held at Zeeland Cemetery. The Reverend Jonathan Elgersma will officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to Kenya Hope, P.O. Box 554, Hudsonville, MI 49426. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 16, 2020.