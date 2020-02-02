Home

Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
Margaret Larsen


1941 - 2020
Margaret Larsen Obituary
Margaret Irene "Bubs" Larsen, 78, of Fennville, MI passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Born May 12, 1941 in Douglas, she was the daughter of the late William Lester and Margaret Irene (Fitzgerald) Miene. She married Robert Larsen on July 10, 1965 and together they made many happy memories over their more than five decades as husband and wife. Margaret worked for the Shell Service Station in Fennville for many years prior to retirement. She loved to go mushroom hunting and to watch the wildlife. In years past, she was an avid bingo player. Margaret enjoyed traveling with her husband and family whenever she was able. Above all else, her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially with her four grandchildren.

In addition to her husband of fifty-four years, Robert, Margaret is survived by her sons, Larry Stennett, Tim (Jill) Larsen and Mike (Sarah) Larsen; sisters, Bonnie (Warren) Scruggs and Alice Stevens; and three grandsons, Mitch Larsen, Chad Larsen and Wyatt Larsen; and granddaughter, Sage Larsen. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Stennett; her first husband, Larry A. Stennett; her son, William Stennett; and her brother-in-law, Ron Stevens.

The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM with Marcia Tucker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wings of Hope Hospice, 530 Linn Street, Allegan, MI 49010.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
