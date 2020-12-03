1/1
Margaret Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret A. Moore, age 89 of Holland, peacefully passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in Holland.

Margaret was a member to Calvary Baptist Church, she enjoyed reading, sewing and most importantly spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband's Lewis Larsen, David Moore; daughter, Rita Jo Ditson; and sister, Berdene DeMilt.

She is survived by her children; Roland (Susan) Ditson, Eugene (Peggy) Ditson, Sherry (Gary) Moore, Dana (Mark) Worline; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Joyce) Hilderbrand, Jerry Hilderbrand, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 12:00pm with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church (517 32nd St, Holland).

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Calvary Schools, 6047 147th Ave Holland, MI 49423. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved