Margaret A. Moore, age 89 of Holland, peacefully passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 in Holland.
Margaret was a member to Calvary Baptist Church, she enjoyed reading, sewing and most importantly spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband's Lewis Larsen, David Moore; daughter, Rita Jo Ditson; and sister, Berdene DeMilt.
She is survived by her children; Roland (Susan) Ditson, Eugene (Peggy) Ditson, Sherry (Gary) Moore, Dana (Mark) Worline; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Don (Joyce) Hilderbrand, Jerry Hilderbrand, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 12:00pm with a 1-hour visitation prior to the service at Calvary Baptist Church (517 32nd St, Holland).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Calvary Schools, 6047 147th Ave Holland, MI 49423. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com