Margaret Thurber
1923 - 2020
Margaret Thurber, age 97, of Holland, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Margaret was born on February 2, 1923 in Jackson, MI to Arthur and Helen Winston. Growing up she was active in the Girl Scouts and was known as "Tiny" (but tough). She married William "Bill" Thurber on September 3, 1943 and together they raised their family in Midland, MI. In 1984 Margaret and Bill moved to Elk Lake, MI. This was followed by moves to Green Valley, AZ and Southern Pines, NC. In 2001 they moved into Freedom Village in Holland and became members of Third Reformed Church.
Margaret was a sweet and gentle woman. She was very imaginative and known for her sharp whimsical humor. She enjoyed hand weaving, making creative birthday cakes, and had an endless knowledge of campfire songs.
Margaret was preceded in death by Bill Thurber, her husband of nearly 73 years, in 2016.
She is survived by children: Nancy Hall and Mark Anzicek of Chelsea, MI, James and Janet Thurber of Battle Creek, MI, Donald Thurber of Easley, SC, and Joanne Thurber and Tom Strietzel of Kenton, MI; also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A small funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 East 16th Street, Holland, MI 49423. Memorial contributions may be given to the Salvation Army or to the Michigan Nature Conservancy in Lansing, MI.
www.langelandsterenberg.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
