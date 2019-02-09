|
|
Margarette died peacefully on January 28th in Holland MI. Most of her life was spent in and around Minneapolis, Minnesota. She referred to herself proudly as a "professional volunteer." She held many leadership positions, most notably for Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Boys Club and the Women's Christian Association Foundation (Minnesota's oldest ongoing benevolent organization). She was a consummate hostess, a supporter of the arts and a skilled player of bridge. To her family she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Spunky and fearless to the end, she never stopped living life to the fullest. She traveled widely and lived in Rotterdam, The Netherlands for three years when her husband represented American wheat interests in Europe and northern Africa for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Great Plains Wheat Association. Having ridden on a camel and an elephant, a biplane and a balloon in her younger years, she celebrated her 98th birthday by skydiving from 10,000 feet over Allegan Airfield last summer.
In 2017, due to health concerns, she gave up her house, her car and independent living in Minnesota and moved to Holland to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Marilynn and John Tammi.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Lawson. She is survived by her second husband of 23 years, G. Charley Hann of Jordan Minnesota; daughter Marilynn (John) Tammi of Holland and son Kent (Carol Tambor) Lawson of New York City and Connecticut, grandchildren Jennifer (Randy Stearns) Tammi of Brooklyn NY and Amanda (Mark) VandeVusse of Holland; great grandchildren Hadley and Aidan VandeVusse and Soren Stearns; step children David (Anne) Hann of Eden Prairie MN, Barbara Hann Bannon of Delafield WI, Martha (Terry) Engelsby of Jordan MN, Mary (Michael) Raymer of McAlister OK; step grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Victor Anderson of Richmond Virginia, several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank everyone in Holland who showed her such generous kindness and caring during her time here. This is a good town in which to live!
Per her wish, there will be no public service. If you wish to honor Margarette's life, please donate to Women's Christian Association Foundation (which gives grants to organizations deemed doing good works around the Twin Cities) or Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2019