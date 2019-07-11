Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
1927 - 2019
Margarita Gomez-Medina Obituary
On July 7, 2019, Margarita Gomez-Medina went to be with our lord after 92 wonderful years on Earth. She joined her parents, Siriaco and Maria Gomez, as well as her three brothers and three sisters. Margarita was born on February 22, 1927 in Donna Texas and later moved with her family to Michigan in 1967. She worked for many years at HJ Heinz until reaching retirement. Surviving Margarita are her children: Abundio (Maria) Almanza, Janie (Tony) Sanchez, Naomi (the late Jeff) Beagle and a niece Francisca (Pablo) Lopez that she raised as her own. She loved spending time with her large family that includes 5 generations. Activities she especially enjoyed were cooking, dancing, listening to music and going up north. Margarita had nine Grandchildren: Marc Sanchez, Sandy Almanza, Melissa Ramos, Gracie Stewart, Al Almanza, Ali Almanza, Moses Marquez, Amanda Ortega and Nikki Beagle. She also had 29 great grandchildren, 13 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her last surviving sibling is her brother, Jacinto (Concepcion) Gomez of California. Margarita will be missed immensely and remembered for her personality that lit up a room. Her generous heart will live on through those who were blessed to know her. Visitation for Margarita will take place on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 am and the funeral will begin at noon at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 11, 2019
