Marge Newenhouse, 88, of Zeeland, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Marge and her husband Virgil started and were the owners of Virgil's Refuse.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years Virgil, son David Newenhouse and granddaughter Heather Joy VanNoord.
Marge is survived by her children Cheryl Newenhouse, Jacqueline (Duane) Bordner, Virgil Jr. (Beth) Newenhouse, Carla (Brent) Langemaat; 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be 11 am, Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hope Church, 8265 Felch Street, Zeeland. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Newenhouse family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020