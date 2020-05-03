Margo Kollen
1959 - 2020
Margo Kollen, 60, of Holland, formerly of Saugatuck, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2020.
Margo was born July 27, 1959, in Zeeland, to Benjamin and Cynthia (Van Dorp) Kollen. She was one of three Kollen children raised in Zeeland and at First Christian Reformed Church. Margo graduated from Zeeland High School and attended Western Michigan University. Margo was passionate about antiques and animal welfare.
She is survived by her brothers and their families: Bentley and Anne Kollen (Morgan and fiancé Jack Dischler, Jonathan, Nathan, Ethan), Carlton and Rachael Kollen (Andrew, Christine and Nate De Zwaan, Elizabeth).
A family interment service will be held in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance, P.O Box 124, Douglas MI 49406.
Arrangements by Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State Street, Zeeland. www.yntemafh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Zeeland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Yntema Funeral Home
251 S State St
Zeeland, MI 49464
616-772-2173
