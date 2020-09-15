1/1
Marguerite Mulder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marguerite's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Marguerite Mulder passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus her Lord and Savior at the age of 102. She was born in Lucas, Michigan to John and Dena (Beukema) DeHaan and, except for a brief time in childhood, was a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Marguerite graduated from Grand Rapids Christian High School and then attended Davenport Business College. She was employed for thirty-five years as Assistant Office Manager at Baker Book House. Marguerite was an avid reader and had several books on the go at all times. She took great pleasure in playing her piano and even in her last year of life she played for some of her fellow Raybrook residents. She also enjoyed solving crossword and word search puzzles. She crocheted numerous coasters and doilies, all from patterns she had memorized years ago. She traveled extensively after her retirement, making repeated trips to Alaska, the United Kingdom, Africa, a number of European countries, and on two occasions, month-long trips to Japan. Marguerite was deeply committed to Christian education and her four sons all graduated from Sylvan Christian School, Grand Rapids Christian High School and Calvin College. She will be remembered for her strong faith in God, and her constant love and prayers for her family and friends. Marguerite was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Clarence (Doris) and Robert (Roberta) DeHaan, and by son Donald Mulder. She is survived by three sons: Jim (Ruth) Mulder, Ray (Linda) Mulder and Bob (Sheryl) Mulder and sister Dorothy Vander Zee; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Reverend Steve De Vries, Worship Pastor at Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church, will lead a service of remembrance on September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM. at the Church. There will be a time of visitation with the family starting at 10:00 AM. Masking and social distancing rules will be observed. The family would like to acknowledge the faithful care our mother received from the dedicated staff at Raybrook Assisted Living. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Faith-Hospice or to Grand Rapids Christian High School.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
11:00 AM
Plymouth Heights Christian Reformed Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc
2800 Burton St Se
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
(616) 940-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zaagman Memorial Chapel Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 13, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Marguerite's passing. She worked for years with my mother, Jane Eve Vanden Bosch, at Baker Book House on Wealthy and Donald. I believe we also attended the same church, First CRC. As a Baxter Christian elementary student, I knew if I was the first to rush to Baker after school, I could sell the fund raising candy to all the ladies there. I'm sure Marguerite bought some of the Dutch Babbelaars and pink pepperments! My mother passed at age 80, in 1998. Peace to the family!
Dan VandenBosch
Acquaintance
September 12, 2020
Ray and Linda, Ann and Phil, Mia and the rest of your family, we are so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. What a long and beautiful life she had. The knowledge she is in her heavenly home is such a comfort.
Prayers for peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Ray and Renee Griffen
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved