Maria Anaya Obituary
Maria A. Anaya, 52, of Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
She was a member of Greater Life Pentecostal Church in Walker and worked for the City of Zeeland for 20 years.
Maria was the daughter of Jose Angel and Ana Mae Castaneda, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Isaac; children, Elisa and Pedro Canales of Holland, Valarie Anaya of Holland, Victoria and Caleb Waits of South Bend, Marissa Anaya of Allegan; grandchildren, Domonique Anaya, Jocelyn Anaya, Clara Balderas, Diego Balderas, Giovanni Waits, Anamaria Anaya and one grandchild on the way; siblings, Elevorio and Kari Castaneda of New Richmond, Reverend Paul and Yvette Castaneda of Holland, Linda and Hector Perez of Holland, Gary Hogle of Comstock Park, Tresa Green of Missouri, Betty Sue Yarberry of Arkansas; many extended family members and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Cornerstone Tabernacle, 781 Lincoln Ave. Holland with Reverend Paul Castaneda officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2019
