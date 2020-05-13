Maria Rebecca Beltran, age 93 of Holland, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Camilo in 2008. She is survived by her children: Adam and Melinda Beltran, Lucia Beltran, Becky Beltran, Camilo Beltran II; 3 Grandchildren: Matthew, Anthony, Rebecca; Great grandson Aden; Many nephews and nieces. Services will be held privately at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial has taken place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 13, 2020.