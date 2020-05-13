Maria Beltran
Maria Rebecca Beltran, age 93 of Holland, passed away on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Camilo in 2008. She is survived by her children: Adam and Melinda Beltran, Lucia Beltran, Becky Beltran, Camilo Beltran II; 3 Grandchildren: Matthew, Anthony, Rebecca; Great grandson Aden; Many nephews and nieces. Services will be held privately at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Burial has taken place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message for the family.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
