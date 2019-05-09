Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
480 152nd Ave
Holland, MI
Maria Elizabeth Kuipers, age 81, of Holland, passed away Monday, May 06, 2019 at Holland Hospital. Maria was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church where she also sang in the choir. Maria taught for 10 years in the Grand Rapids Public School system and loved travel and music. Maria is survived by her daughter, Mirjam Kuipers of Holland; grandchildren, Trey Kuipers, Cameron Castro and Mya Kuipers; brother, Harry (Ann) Kuipers of Jenison, and sister, Alice (Richard) Klomp also of Jenison. Visitation is scheduled for 10:00-11:00am Tuesday, May 14 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd St., Holland, MI, 49424 with a memorial service following at 11:00am. Fr. Michael Cilibraise will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 9, 2019
