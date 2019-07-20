|
Maria-Luisa (Marisa) Christensen, 81, of Port St Lucie, FL passed away on July 13, 2019. Born in Valencia, Spain in 1938 during the Spanish Civil War, baby Marisa and her young mother found themselves separated from her father - both believing the other had perished in the conflict. They would not be reunited until 1983 after her mother's death.
In 1957, Marisa met Robert Christensen, a US Army Military Policeman stationed in France who was visiting Spain on leave. In 1960, they married in Madrid and Marisa moved to Fennville, MI with her new husband. There they raised three sons while she worked as a teaching assistant in the local public schools specializing in mathematics and bilingual education. In 1972, Marisa became a proud American citizen. In 1982, they moved to Port St Lucie, FL to be closer to her recently widowed mother-in-law living in Jensen Beach. Marisa worked in several local banks as a teller, and was active at both St Lucie and St Bernadette Catholic Churches. She loved sewing, arts & crafts, cooking & baking, reading (especially John Grisham novels), gardening, and her pet Pomeranians.
Marisa fought an admirable battle against non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma for over six years. In Dec 2018 she fell and broke her hip, and despite her injury and against the advice of her physician she courageously underwent aggressive radiation therapy to sustain herself long enough to meet her new great-grand daughter Emma. Marisa got the opportunity to share over six precious weeks with baby Emma.
She is survived by her sisters Carmen (Menchu) Bermejo and Lourdes (Luly) Bermejo of Madrid, Spain; son William (daughter-in-law Shelly) of Holland, MI; son Richard (daughter-in-law Laura) of Port St Lucie, FL; grandsons Joseph, Chad, Nicholas (grand daughter-in-law Erin), and Andrew; and great-granddaughter Emma. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, son Robert, grandson Jeffrey, and sister Marie-José.
Gathering of Family and Friends will take place at Aycock Funeral Home, 1504 Southeast Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL 34983 on Wednesday, July 24 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service following at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 20, 2019