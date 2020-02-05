|
|
Marian K. Green (Amsink) passed away February 1, 2020 peacefully in her home after a 10 month battle with cancer. She worked at Meijer for several years. She enjoyed watching the sunset at Holland State Park and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two sons, David Amsink and Daniel (Christine) Amsink two daughters, Anita Amsink and Ashley Amsink and daughter-in-law Arlene Martinez, brother Dennis Amsink, sisters Darlene Mullin, Pamela Amsink and Debra Newhouse, sister-in-law Elinor Amsink, 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Donald Amsink and Florence Resseguie, brothers Jerry Amsink and Marvin Amsink. A celebration of life will be held at the Heath Township Hall, 3440 M40, Hamilton, Mi 49419, on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020