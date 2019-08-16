|
|
Marian Mulder, age 85, of Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mulder Sr.; son, Kerry Ridlington Sr.; granddaughter, Tonya Ridlington; great-grandson, Kevin Knoll; brother, Ronnie Eaton. She is survived by her children, Kevin and Sharon Ridlington, James and Susan Ridlington, Joel Ridlington, Melody Fedney, Donald Jr. and Kim Mulder; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Marchia Ridlington; brothers, Arnold and Barbara Eaton, Alvin and Mae Eaton, Ray and Marcia Eaton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland with Pastor Sean Reed officiating. Entombment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019