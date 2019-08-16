Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
Marian Mulder Obituary
Marian Mulder, age 85, of Holland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Mulder Sr.; son, Kerry Ridlington Sr.; granddaughter, Tonya Ridlington; great-grandson, Kevin Knoll; brother, Ronnie Eaton. She is survived by her children, Kevin and Sharon Ridlington, James and Susan Ridlington, Joel Ridlington, Melody Fedney, Donald Jr. and Kim Mulder; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Marchia Ridlington; brothers, Arnold and Barbara Eaton, Alvin and Mae Eaton, Ray and Marcia Eaton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland with Pastor Sean Reed officiating. Entombment at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019
