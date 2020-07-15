1/1
Marian Stob
1932 - 2020
Marian Stob, age 87 of Zeeland passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Karl, of 68 years; her children: David and Deborah Stob, Karla and Jack Palmbos, Lori Stob, and Julie and Gary Alkema; 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marilynn Rice, Peter Stob, James and Mary Stob, Sandra Stob, and Mary Ann Stob.
She was born on September 19, 1932 in Vriesland to Eugene and Juliette Brower. Marian was a lifelong member of Vriesland Reformed Church. She was a beautician at Style Beauty Salon in Zeeland. Marian enjoyed getting together with her high school friends "The Zeeland Chix" on the first Tuesday of the month.
Visitation will be 11a.m.-1p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Vriesland Reformed Church, 6839 Byron Road, Zeeland with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Spectrum Health Hospice. www.yntemafh.com

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Vriesland Reformed Church
JUL
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Vriesland Reformed Church
Memories & Condolences
July 14, 2020
