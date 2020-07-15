Marian Stob, age 87 of Zeeland passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Karl, of 68 years; her children: David and Deborah Stob, Karla and Jack Palmbos, Lori Stob, and Julie and Gary Alkema; 8 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marilynn Rice, Peter Stob, James and Mary Stob, Sandra Stob, and Mary Ann Stob.
She was born on September 19, 1932 in Vriesland to Eugene and Juliette Brower. Marian was a lifelong member of Vriesland Reformed Church. She was a beautician at Style Beauty Salon in Zeeland. Marian enjoyed getting together with her high school friends "The Zeeland Chix" on the first Tuesday of the month.
Visitation will be 11a.m.-1p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Vriesland Reformed Church, 6839 Byron Road, Zeeland with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Spectrum Health Hospice.