Marian J. Vanden Brink, age 80, of Holland died Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Faith Hospice at Trillium Woods.
She was a founding member of Sandy Pines and very involved with the chapel. Marian sold Dutch crafts at the Marktplaats during Tulip Time. She retired from Northern Fibre Products with over 40 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Vanden Brink in 1989.
She is survived by her son Daniel Vanden Brink (Kelly McLain) of Holland; brother: Paul Siegers of Holland; brothers and sisters-in-law: Wayne and Karen Vanden Brink of West Olive, Jean and David Osterhaven of Holland and Don and Joy Vanden Brink of Holland; nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Calvin Christian Reformed Church, 387 West Lakewood Blvd. in Holland. Reverend Dave Spoelma will be officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home cemetery.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Monday, March 4, 2019 at Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue in Holland. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Calvin CRC or Faith Hospice. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 2, 2019