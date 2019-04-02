|
|
Marianne V. Tait (Volz), age 90, from Muskegon, Michigan went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Marianne was born in Detroit, Michigan on May 30, 1928 to Norman and Mary Burch Volz. She was one of five children.
On October 25, 1952, she married Robert Scott Tait also from Detroit. They celebrated 45 years of marriage, before Robert's death in 1997. Together they had four children, David Tait, Nancy Dokter, Karen Cordes, and Kathleen Fiet. In 1965, the family moved to their treasured home on the shores of Lake Michigan in North Muskegon. Marianne was preceded in death by her four siblings, her husband, Robert, and her beloved son, David.
Surviving are her three daughters: Nancy Dokter(Kelly), Karen Cordes( Fred), Kathleen Fiet, and daughter-in-law, Mary Tait; grandchildren: Cori Westfield (Scott), Ashlee Guzman, Michael Tait, Christopher Cordes, Kristin Hewson (Matt), Kelsey Tait, Nicholas Cordes, Kathryn Fiet, Julia Fiet, Sara Dokter, and Annie Dokter; great grandchildren: Jason, Dylan, Shylah, Delaney, Lilly, Brooks, Isabelle and Evan; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A funeral mass will be 11:30 am, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 North 152nd Avenue, Holland.
Visitation from 6-8 pm with wake prayers at 7:45 pm, Wednesday, April 3 at Our Lady of the Lake and from 10:30-11:30 am prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to Our Lady of the Lake or Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. Visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019