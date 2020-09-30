1/1
Marie De Vries
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Marie Jean De Vries, age 87, of Holland, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020.
Marie was born in Sulley, Iowa and graduated from Holland Christian Schools. She was employed at A.C. Geenen Construction Company as a receptionist and she and her husband, Don, spent 10 years volunteering for the American Red Cross. Their last assignment was at "911" in New York City, 2001. She was a member of the H.A.S.P. Women's Literary Club. She was also a member of Christ Memorial Church and sang in its choir.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Sophia Hamberg, and Betty Beyer; brothers, Adrian Geenen, and Dick Geenen; and in-laws, Pete Beyer, Jean Geenen, and Jack De Vries.
She was deeply loved by her children, Jan and John Ubels, Phil and Gayle (Triemstra) De Vries, Mark and Jewel (Purdy) De Vries: nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sister, Cornelia Dokter, brother, John and Louise Geenen; brother-in-law, Jim Hamberg; and sisters-in-law, Ann Geenen, and Esther De Vries.
The funeral will be by invitation at Christ Memorial Church with Rev. Steven Vander Molen officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Holland Christian Schools and Hospice of Holland. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Christ Memorial Church
Burial
Pilgrim Home Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
September 29, 2020
September 28, 2020
May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Don and Luanne DeVries
Friend
