Marie June Fojtik, age 85, of Lady Lake, FL and Hopkins, MI, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 20 after an extended journey with Alzheimer's. Marie was born November 28, 1933 to Doris and Marcella (Steckmeyer) Gaynier in Monroe, MI. She married Rudolph James Fojtik on July 13, 1957 in Monroe. Marie and Rudy moved to Holland, MI in 1962 and lived there with their family until they purchased a home in Lady Lake, FL in 1998. Rudy and Marie became "snow birds", dividing their time between The Villages of Lady Lake and their summer place at Sandy Pines.
Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was an active volunteer wherever she lived. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church of Holland, MI active in the Altar Rosary Society, the Lady Knights of Columbus, and Camp Fire Girls leader. Marie served as an eucharistic minister at St. Timothy and St. Mary's Visitation Catholic churches. She also served with the Elks Lodge Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW Auxiliary. For 16 years, she served as a school bus driver for Holland Public Schools. Marie enjoyed polka dancing with her beloved Rudy, playing cards, traveling, sewing, cooking, canning, and baking her famous Christmas cookies. Making people feel at home meant the world to her. And boy, she could throw a great party! In her last years at Holland Home, she was known and loved for her beautiful smile and bright eyes. Although she did not speak, everyone felt God's Love by her smile. Marie's family is eternally grateful for the wonderful staff of Holland Home and Faith Hospice who lovingly cared for her since 2013.
Marie is survived by her husband, Rudy Fojtik of Lady Lake, FL and Hopkins, MI; Joe (Madeleine) Fojtik of Vicksburg, MI; Karen Fojtik of Kentwood, MI; Pamela (Stephen) Strobel of Grand Rapids, MI; Paulette (Perry) Szuminski of Menomonee Falls, WI; and grandchildren, Matt (Nora) Fojtik, Andrew (Christine) Fojtik, Peter, Emma and Erika Fojtik, Ashley, Luke, Nicole, Teresa, Samuel, John Paul and Mary Strobel, Jessica and Nathan Szuminski; great grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, and Jacob Fojtik, Walter Fojtik; her sister Rosemary Weier and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, children: Diane Fojtik and Brian Fojtik, siblings: Raphael Gaynier, Adeline Geiman, and George Gaynier.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 – 8PM with family sharing memories at 7PM and rosary beginning at 7:30PM, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Kubiak-Cook Funeral Home, 4330 18th St, Dorr, MI 49323.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Friday, April 26, 2018 at St. Mary's Visitation, 2459 146th Ave SW, Byron Center. Fr. Christopher Derda will be presiding.
Interment will be at St. Mary's New Salem Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Marie's honor to St. Mary's Visitation School, Byron Center, MI or St. Timothy's Scholarship Fund, Lady Lake, FL. The family welcomes memories and messages in their guest book online at www.kubiakcook.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019