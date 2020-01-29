|
|
Marie June Lampen left her 96 year-long journey on Monday, January, 27, 2020 to settle into her eternal home. She served the Lord by being devoted to those she loved with a servant's attitude.
She was born on March 19, 1923 in Allegan. She graduated from Allegan High School in 1940 and married Herbert Lampen in 1942. Her husband and best friend, Herbert, preceded her in death on January 22, 2011 and their son, Donald Lampen, on July 17, 2012.
Marie leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law Jane and Bob Ashby (Holland MI), daughter-in-law, Judy Lampen (Paw Paw MI); seven grandchildren Richard (Lori) Lampen (Bolivia), Amy (Chip) Kietzmann (Arkansas), Ryan (Abbie-Jo) Wilcox (Ann Arbor MI), Megan (Jim) Zimmerman (Holland MI), Clay (Christina) Ashby (Zeeland MI), Jennifer Lampros (Paw Paw MI) and Melisa (Steve) Lautenschleger (Hopkins MI); eleven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.
Family request no flowers but memorials in her memory may be made to:
Rick & Lori Lampen @ World Gospel Mission, 3783 East State Rd 18, Marion IN 46952
Diamond Springs Women's Missionary Society, 3562 136th Ave, Hamilton MI 49419
Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Ave, Holland Mi 49423.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 3616 Lincoln Rd. Hamilton. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church, 3562 136th Ave, Hamilton. Interment will be in Poplar Hill Cemetery. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 29, 2020