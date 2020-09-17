Marilyn Bamborough

Marilyn Hopkins Bamborough, age 93, of Holland, died September 12, 2020, at Porter Hills Village, Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Marilyn was born in Baltimore, Maryland, on August 11, 1927, and grew up in Birmingham, Michigan. Marilyn earned a bachelor's degree from Sweet Briar College and completed a year of graduate study at the University of Michigan, where she met her future husband, James Bamborough.
Marilyn and Jim moved to Holland in 1959. An avid sailor and swimmer all her life, Marilyn was a member of and volunteer with many organizations, including P.E.O. International, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the education and advancement of women; Center for Women in Transition; Daughters of the American Revolution; Castle Park Association; and Holland Hospital Margaret P. Hummer Guild. She was a longtime member of All Saints' Episcopal Church in Saugatuck, Michigan.
Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Jim, in 2007 and is survived by her children, David (Jennifer) Bamborough of Forest Hills, Michigan, Sara (Craig) de Fasselle of Springboro, Ohio, and Thomas (Mary) Bamborough of Grand Rapids, Michigan; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service and burial will be held at Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.
Suggested organizations to which memorial contributions may be made are Hospice of Holland, Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence (formerly "Center for Women in Transition"), and Land Conservancy of West Michigan.
An online registry is available at dykstrafuneralhome.com