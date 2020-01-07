|
|
Marilyn C. Batchelor passed away at age 87 on January 4, 2020. Marilyn was born January 9, 1932 in Owosso, Michigan the daughter of Clayton L. and Irma Belle Baughfman. She graduated from Owosso High School and went on to earn her teaching degree at Central Michigan University. She also earned a Masters degree while teaching at Pattengale Elementary in Berkeley Michigan. Marilyn loved teaching 5 grade students for 31 years, enjoyed gardening as an active member of the Saugatuck-Douglas Garden Club and looked forward to knitting sessions with a group of dear friends. She was a dedicated fan of sports especially those involving her three sons. Marilyn was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dean and 3 sons, Jay(Andrea), Scott(Laura) and Dan(Wendy) along with seven grandchildren, Danielle, Michael, Remi, Amanda, Adam, Madison and Avery. Great Grandchildren include Reed, Vincent, Cooper, Makenzie, Maddox, Liliana and Ryder. She is also survived by her brother Clayton Merwin Baughfman(Patricia).
A service celebrating Marilyn's long and happy life will be held at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Rd., Douglas Michigan at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 11, 2020. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Community Church of Douglas or a .
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020