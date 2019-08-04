Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
North Holland Reformed Church
12050 New Holland Rd.
Holland, MI
Marilyn Koomen Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Koomen, 82, passed away at her home on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born in the same family home 82 years ago to Koene and Tillie VandenBosch. Marilyn graduated from Holland High School and would live and work on the family farm for 75 years. She loved music, reading, her family, was devoted to the women's Bible study and was an active member of North Holland Reformed Church. Marilyn and Marvin loved to travel and go camping. Her favorite verse was 1 Corinthians 10:31, "Whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God."
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marvin; her children Vicky (Larry) VanderKolk, Mark (Tami) Koomen, Pam (Lonnie) Hop, Tim (Cara) Koomen, Mike (Darlene) Koomen, and Greg Koomen; grandchildren Kate VanderKolk, Kellie (Tony) Lindeman, Kendall (Jessica) VanderKolk, Matt (Jilynn) Koomen, Miranda (Levi) Grant, Aaron (Morgan) Hop, Emily Hop, Stephanie Hop, Amanda (Gage) Westhouse, Derek Koomen, Jonathan Koomen, Nathan Koomen, Myra Koomen, Caleb Koomen, Tara Koomen, Trent Koomen and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Verlin (Marlene) VandenBosch.
A service to honor her life will be 11 am Monday, August 5, 2019, at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland Rd., Holland, MI. Pastor Steven DeVries presiding. Visitation will be 4-7 pm, Sunday, August 4, at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Interment will be at Zeeland Cemetery. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Koomen family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
