Marilyn Lampen, age 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, August 9, 2019.
Her family, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were always a priority in her life. She was there to celebrate, encourage and support each one in a variety of ways. Marilyn raised her children in the Christian faith and modeled it in her life. She often thought of others through providing care packages of cookies and meals for those in need. Marilyn faithfully visited and sent cards to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or express sympathy. She was a compassionate listener who made time especially for you. Marilyn will always be remembered for her beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Cornelius "Neil" Lampen, earlier this year.
Marilyn is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren: Steve and Marcia Lampen (Russ and Jill Lampen [Annika, Greta]), (Dan and Keiko Lampen [Kazuma]), (Katie and Joe Hettinga [Allison, Dean]); Jane and Rick Johnson (Phil and Allie Johnson [Caroline]), Jeff and Kristin Ward Johnson [Peyton, Mason]), (Elizabeth and Dan Metivier); David and Luann Lampen, (Josiah and Hillary Lampen, Gabby Lampen, Jordan Lampen, Scott Opper, Tiffany Opper); Diane and Bob Dahl (Jason Dahl, and Dave and Katie Dahl[Lena Dahl]).
Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 S. State St. Zeeland, MI 49464. Marilyn's family will be available that same day at 10:00 am just prior to the service for a brief time of visitation also at Yntema's.
Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Resthaven – Boersma Cottage.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019